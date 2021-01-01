From first deal
12V Waterproof 15 LED RGB Underwater Swimming Pool Spa Light Fountain Lamp Decor
Advertisement
Features:? High brightness LED lamp beads. Waterproof design for long term use. Used for both fresh or salt water pool. Easy to install, come with standard fittings. With bottom line connection, safe and reliable. Widely used in swimming pools, water parks, aquarium, etc. Specification: Material: ABS + PCProduct Color: WhiteLight Color: Colorful (RGB)Light Source: LEDWatt: 7WNumber of lamp beads: 15LEDsInput Voltage: AC 12VLumen:1500lmLuminous Angle: 90°Waterproof: IP68Lifespan: 50,000 HoursDimension: (Diam.