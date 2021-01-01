From first deal
12V Ultrasonic Inverter Electronic Fisher High Power Fishing Machine-1
Advertisement
Feature:1. Short-circuit Protection & Reverse Polarity Protection & Waterproof Protection.2. High power & Low energy consumption & Excellent results, the use of frequency conversation electronic technology.3. Full current limiting protection, intelligent pulse, high frequency/low frequency regulation, can be adjusted according to the need to adjust the frequency of electric field size.4. Use advanced numerical control technology and exclusive designed computer program. The unique binary output structure. The duty cycle and frequency are adjustable, so they do not affect each other.