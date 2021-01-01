12V Power Supply Adapter 10A 120W ACDC Converter 100240V AC to DC 12 Volt 10Amp 95A 9A 85A LED Driver Transformer 55x25mm Plug for LED Strip Light.

Pack of 2. Input: 100V-240V 50/60Hz; output: 12V DC, 10A 120W max; Works with devices that draw less than 10A, such as 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A, 8.5A, 9A, 9.5A. DC plug size is 5.5mm x 2.5mm. Compatible with 5.5mmx2.1mm. Plug polarity is inside '+', outside'-'. Comes with a female DC barrel connector. You can easily screw wires on it without soldering. Safety features: Automatic overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, short circuit protection. Meet FCC CE 3C safety standard and RoHS environment standard. Sufficient 120W output power and 12V stable output voltage will protect your electronic devices from destruction. We recommend the max use less than 80% of the full loads. Widely used to drive LED strip light, DC Pump, water purifier, CCTV camera, LCD monitor, massage chair, DC motor, DC bump and other 12V devices less than 120W.