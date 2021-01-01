12V Power Supply 30A 360W AC to DC Adapter 12 Volt 30 Amp Switching Power Converter Transformer LED Driver 110V 220V AC in for LED Light Strip 3D.

Universal switching mode power supply. Input: AC 110V / 220V, 50 / 60Hz; Output: DC 12V, Max 30A, 360W. The default output voltage is 12V DC, but it can be regulated by 15%, from 10.2V to 13.8V. Three sets of output channels available. It can supply with all amperage less than 30A. -such as 1A, 2.5A, 10A, 18A, 20A, 30A. For example, if your device draws 25A, then 25A will be supplied. If draws more than 30A, only 30A will be supplied and power supply will be damaged soon. NEVER OVERLOAD! Certified by FCC CE ROHS. We focus on producing high quality power adapters. No noise, low temperature operation, no spontaneous combustion, no explosion, no fire hazard, stable output. Automatic overload cut-off, over voltage cut-off, automatic thermal cut-off, short circuit protection. It is perfect for 5050 3528 12V LED Strip Light, Wireless Router, ADSL Cats, HUB, Security Cameras, Audio/ Video Power Supply, 3D Printer, LED Driver, CCTV Secu