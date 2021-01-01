12V Manual Landscape Transformer by Kichler - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (15M200AZT)

The 12V Manual Landscape Transformer by Kichler works as a one-stop device that can be used to operate all your exterior lights at all times. Made of steel, this transformer includes an on/off switch. It comes with a textured architectural housing that provides protection from corrosion and harsh outdoor elements. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Textured Architectural Bronze