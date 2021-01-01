12V LED Cordless Electric Impact Hammer Drill Rechargeable Screwdriver W/ 2pcs Battery-EU

Features:-Flat drill function/Hammer funtion/Screwdriver function 3 in 1-2-speed variable, for a wide range of applications-Built in LED working light, provides illumination in dark spaces as you work-Ergonomic comfort handle provides ideal balance and tool control-Forward / reverse / lock switch, support forward / reverse driving and safe locking-For drilling metal, wood, plastic, ceramic tiles, brick walls, granites, and screw twisting-Ergonomic anti-slip handle delivers comfort and control-The powerful motor does not generate sparks when it is working, and the motor does not wear. Specifications: Name: Electric drillColor: red+BlackReplacement Battery Type: Replace for Makita 12V BatteryPackage Included:1 x Electric Impact drill set2 x BatteryWarning: To reduce the risk of injury, wear safety boggles or glasses with side shields.