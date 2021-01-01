From first deal
12V Electric Lawn Mower Cordless Grass Trimmer Cutter Pruning Weed Garden Tools A
Advertisement
Optional type:#A: Bare metal#B: 1 Battery 1 EU Plug Charger#C: 1 Battery 1 US Plug Charger#D: 2 Battery 1 EU Plug Charger#E: 2 Battery 1 US Plug Charger#F: Single roller base Note:1.If you have any problems or concerns, please contact us, we are always there2. Please allow 1-3cm measuring deviation due to manual measurement. Thanks for your understanding3. Monitors are not calibrated same, product colour displayed in photos may be showing slightly different from the real object.