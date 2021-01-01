From first deal
12V Cordless High Pressure Washer Car Washing Machine Sprayer Guns Water Cleaner W/ 1/2pcs Battery 3
Advertisement
Main Features: ? Flexible use, easy to clean. 12V Li-ion battery, simple to control. Lightweight and convenient, long battery life. User-friendly comfort handle, long-term grip is effortless. You can clean anywhere there is water, including using a bucket, bottle, stream or pool. Stainless steel fine screen, high efficiency and deep filtration, deep double filtration of impurities in water, long service life of protection pump. SpecificationBattery Voltage: 12VMaterial: Engineering PlasticPower: 200WCharger Voltage: AC 100-240V 50/60HzPeak Pressure: 3.