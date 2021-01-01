12V Brushless Angle Grinder Cordless Electric Angle Grinder For Metal Wood W/ 1/2pcs Battery-US Plug/One Battery

Main Features: ?Safety Protection and Durability? During operation, the protective cover of the portable grinder can prevent sparks and metal shavings during use, thereby protecting you from injury. Widely Used? Applicable for wall panel grooving, floor cutting, ceramic tile cutting, etc. Property maintenance. Pipe cutting, Hydropower installation, PVC pipe cutting, daily maintenance. High-Efficiency Brushless Motor?12V Angle Grinder adopts high-efficiency brushless motors, the operation becomes more stable and stable. It Provides fast material removal, saves your time and energy, suitable for bending work. High-Quality Materials?This angle grinder uses diamond cutting wheels for a more stable and smooth operation. It consists of hundreds of very teeth that quickly remove sawdust and are more durable than hundreds of sandpaper pads.