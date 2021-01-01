12V AC Adapter Compatible with Sony BDPBX BDPS Series Bluray Disc DVD Player BDPBX120 BDPBX520 BDPBX350 BDPBX670 BDPS1200 BDPS1700 BDPS3700.

FEATURES: All of our product lines are put through rigorous quality control procedures to ensure safe, reliable operation for years to come. We guarantee our products will charge your device as efficiently as the original charger, or any other replacement. In addition, our products are in compliance with top industry standards, and include numerous safety mechanisms, including protection against short circuiting, overvoltage, overcurrent, and internal overheating. POWER SPECS: Cable Length: Only Chargers Have Extra Long 6.6FT AC-DC Power Cords / Input Voltage Range: AC 100V - 240V;Output: 12V 2A(max) / Connector: 5.5mm*3.0mm with pin inside / Positive (+) center COMPATIBILITY: Sony Blu Ray & DVD Disc Players Including Models BDP-S6700, BDPS6700, BDP-S3700, BDP-S1700, BDP-S6500, BDP-S3500, BDP-S1500, BDP-S1200, BDP-S2200, BDP-S2500, BDP-S3200, BDP-S4200, BDP-S4500, BDP-S5200, BDP-S5500, BDPS1200, BDPS1500, BDPS1700, BDPS2200, BDPS2500, BDPS32