12V 2A DC Power Supply 12 Volts AC Adapter for LED StripCCTV CameraWireless RouterMonitor
12V 2A Power Supply100-240V AC input 50/60HZ, DC 12V 2Amp output power adapter, 24 Watt max wattage HIGH QUALITY Over current protection, over voltage protection and overload protection, short-circuit protection. WIDE APPLICATIONPerfect Choice of 12v 2a(2000ma) power supply, widely use for led light strip, wireless routers, ADSL Cats, HUB, switch, security camera, Audio/Video power supply, home decoration use, car, hotels, clubs, shopping malls etc. PACKAGE INCLUDES1 x 12V 2A 24W power supply with 2ft power cord,5.5x2.1mm (with inner circlip, compatible with 5.5x2.5mm);Polarity: inside and outside negative About us Professional factory, welcome to our store for more 3v 6v 9v 12v 24v power supply/adersapt with best price; 24 hours reply, contact us if you have any questions.