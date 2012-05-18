From sprayway
12V 18AH Gel Deep Cycle Battery
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 12V 18AH GEL rechargeable maintenance free battery. Dimensions: 7.12 inches x 3.03 inches x 6.57 inches. Factory activated GEL battery. Maintenance free. No acid pack needed. Advanced design works right out of the box and requires no maintenance yet offers the option to prolong the standard life by adding extra electrolytes. True deep cycle battery that can be mounted in any position, Resists shocks and vibration. Long lasting high performance in high and low temperatures.