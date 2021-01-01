12V 1500mAh Electric Screwdriver Cordless Drill Wireless Power Driver Power Tool W/ 2pcs Battery-EU Plug

Features:- Lock the bit through the rotating chuck- 2-speed function, the machine top one key switch-The speed control switch increases with the increase of the speed- Clockwise & anticlockwise rotation, only a slight push can be done- Waterproof (the Li-battery part is not waterproof)- Soft handle, non-slip more comfortable- LED lights, convenient in the dark working environment- Battery light display, clearly grasp the remaining power status, reasonable distribution intensity- Precise control for drilling wood, metal, wall and all screw driving- Smart and high efficiency, stepless speed change, high torque function- Ideal for DIY, home and general building, engineering using, etc. Specifications:- Plug type: US Plug, EU Plug, UK Plug(Optional)- Voltage: 100-240V- Frequency: 50-60Hz- Type: Dual speed- Battery Capacity: 1500mAh- Battery quantity: 2pcs- Drill Chuck: 10mm(3/8")- Speed: 0-350r/min, 0-1400r/min- Product Dimension: 19x5x19cm/7.5x2x7.5"- Package size: 25.