12pcs Garden Decor Oil Storm Lamp Yard LED Candle Safe Bronze Honeycomb Style Hanging

Material: This small LED candle lamp is made of plastic, which is durable, and has a long service life. Uspension Design: There is a ring on the top of the old-fashioned lantern, which allows you to hang the lantern wherever you like. Great location in the backyard or courtyard, or in a tent when hiking. Base Design: Battery-powered, easy to operate, do not affect the appearance, 3 batteries for convenient exchange. Candle-wick Imitation Flicker Design: Automatic micro-flash function when illuminated, showing extraordinary home furnishings. With worry will be extinguished, more convenient than ordinary lights. Retro Design: This small LED candle lamp is made of ABS and has a classic retro design. It can be use fashion ornaments/interior decoration/atmosphere rendering/store decoration.