From gye nyame
12Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector 4320 Joule 10Foot Cord
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes Power on/off switch integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker 10 foot heavy-duty power cord, widely-spaced outlets with sliding covers, and a back keyhole wall-mount