12M OM3 LC SC Fiber Patch Cable 10Gb Duplex 50125 LC to SC Multimode Jumper 12 Meter 3937ft Length Options 05M300M 1g 10g 40g dx mmf 10gbase.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fiber Cable Description: OM3 LC SC Fiber Patch Cable 12M 10Gig, Corning, Laser Optimized Multimode Fiber (LOMMF), 50/125 optical fiber core/cladding. Aqua, 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, jumper. Used in educational, corporate, military/defense, government, healthcare, finance and commercial industries. Fiber Patch Cable Details: 12 Meter (39.37 feet), 1/10/40Gb Multimode, Zip-Cord Reinforced, Duplex (2 Fiber Strands), 1.25mm ceramic ferrule, LC-UPC to SC-UPC, Fiber Patch Cable/Jumper Cord. Core / Cladding: Corning 50m (micron) diameter fiber core / 125m diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cord assembly to act as a wave-guide. Light travels through the fiber bouncing off the boundary between core & cladding.