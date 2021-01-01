50"x70" 12lbs Solid Knit Weighted Blanket Dark Gray - Casaluna

Settle in for supreme coziness with the Solid Knit Weighted Blanket from Casaluna™. This 12-pound weighted blanket is perfect for lounging with its soothing, gentle weight, while the soft finish is smooth against the skin for an utterly relaxing experience. Knit from a filled tube of fabric, it doesn't snag or shed like a bulkier yarn might, and the chunky-knit design looks stunning in any room of the home so you can keep it at hand whenever you want to snuggle up. When it's not in use, simply drape it over the couch, an armchair or the end of your bed for a perfectly cozy focal point. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. Color: Dark Gray.