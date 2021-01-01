12Inch 3D Bluetooth Speaker Amplifier Enlarged Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier

Specifications:Screen magnifier with bluetooth speaker function.The high-definition acrylic lens screen amplifier with stereo can magnify the mobile phone screen by 2-4 times to avoid visual fatigue.Just put the phone in the screen amplifier and you can easily enjoy the home theater-like effect.With hands-free function, when you need to pick up the mobilephone during movie time, you just need to press the hands-free button to answer.This mobile phone screen magnifier adopts high-definition zoom optical technology.The best gift for children to help them see the screen more clearly.Item Name: Phone Screen MagnifierMaterial: ABSBattery: 1 x Built-in 18650 Battery(Not Included)Occasion: Home, Office, etc.Features: Screen Magnifier, Easy to Use, Fine WorkmanshipEnlarged Size: 12 inchLens Size: 25.1cm x 14.5cm x 0.1cm/9.88" x 5.71" x 0.04" (Approx.)Phone Screen Magnifier Size: 25.1cm x 21.5cm x 3.2cm/9.88" x 8.46" x 1.26" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Phone Screen Magnifier(18650 Battery Not Included)1 x Charging Cable1 x User Manual