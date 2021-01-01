SEPHORA COLLECTION 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is:A range of waterproof eye pencils formulated in a slick pigmented waterproof texture for an intense and flawless line in just one stroke.What it does:These intense and luminous colors for perfectly defined eyes are available in three effectsâmatte, shimmer, and glitter to give the eye contour lasting definition. The collection now includes 10 brand-new shades.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product was not tested on animals.Ingredient Note:All Sephora Collection products comply with the most rigorous international laws on product safetyâgoing beyond satisfying European and US Cosmetics regulations. They also satisfy the strictest internal requirements of development, quality, traceability, and safety, and lead by example with a Restricted Substance List that excludes more than 1,400 substances.Suggested Usage:-For a high-definition eye look, before application, sharpen the pencil to get a clean line.-Apply to the outer edge of the eye along the upper and/or lower lash line.-To boost the intensity of your eyeshadow and prolong its wear, choose an eye pencil in the same shade as your eyeshadow.-Apply the eye pencil to the chosen area of your upper eyelid.-Apply the eyeshadow on top.Ingredients:Isododecane, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Synthetic Wax,Mica, Hydrogenated Polydicyclopentadiene, Peg/Ppg-18/18 Dimethicone, Polybutene, Glyceryl Tribehenate/Isostearate/Eicosandioate, Nylon-12, Polyethylene, Ci 77510 (Ferric Ferrocyanide), Perfluorononyl Dimethicone, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Synthetic Beeswax, Tocopherol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Copernicia Cerifera Cera (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Phytosterols, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate.