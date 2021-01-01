From sephora collection
SEPHORA COLLECTION 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner, One Size , Multiple Colors
What it is:A range of waterproof eye pencils formulated in a slick pigmented waterproof texture for an intense and flawless line in just one stroke.What it does:These intense and luminous colors for perfectly defined eyes are available in three effectsâmatte, shimmer, and glitter to give the eye contour lasting definition. The collection now includes 10 brand-new shades.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product was not tested on animals.Ingredient Note:All Sephora Collection products comply with the most rigorous international laws on product safetyâgoing beyond satisfying European and US Cosmetics regulations. They also satisfy the strictest internal requirements of development, quality, traceability, and safety, and lead by example with a Restricted Substance List that excludes more than 1,400 substances.Suggested Usage:-For a high-definition eye look, before application, sharpen the pencil to get a clean line.-Apply to the outer edge of the eye along the upper and/or lower lash line.-To boost the intensity of your eyeshadow and prolong its wear, choose an eye pencil in the same shade as your eyeshadow.-Apply the eye pencil to the chosen area of your upper eyelid.-Apply the eyeshadow on top.Ingredients:Isododecane, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Synthetic Wax,Mica, Hydrogenated Polydicyclopentadiene, Peg/Ppg-18/18 Dimethicone, Polybutene, Glyceryl Tribehenate/Isostearate/Eicosandioate, Nylon-12, Polyethylene, Ci 77510 (Ferric Ferrocyanide), Perfluorononyl Dimethicone, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Synthetic Beeswax, Tocopherol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Copernicia Cerifera Cera (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Phytosterols, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate.