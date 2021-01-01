12ft 22AWG 3-RCA Component Video Coaxial Cable (RG-59/U) - Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Component video also known as YPbPr produces the highest quality analog video This cable includes conductors for each of the three component video channels (Red Green Blue) and is ideal for connecting the analog video output of DVD players and VCRs to the corresponding inputs on your TV The conductors in this cable are made from RG-59 coaxial cable with 22AWG cores and shielding to prevent EMI and RFI interference from disturbing your video signal The connectors are gold plated to ensure smooth corrosion-free connections