12ct Painting Kit Aquarellum Junior Unicorns - SentoSphere USA

With just a few drops of paint, children can create a true masterpiece! Aquarellum Junior is a collection of watercolor painting kits that use masking vellum paper in an innovative and exclusive technique that creates beautiful, vibrant paintings. Using this technique, paint only adheres to unmasked areas of the image board. With just a few drops of paint, each brush stroke reveals the image, which may be painted over as many time as needed to obtain the desired artistic result. It’s magic! All ages and levels will discover the pleasure of watercolor painting and color mixing. Learn and perfect the art of watercolor painting or paint simply for creative expression! The Aquarellum difference: • Beautifully-designed images with masked outlines • Highly-quality, crinkle-free vellum masking paper perfect for watercolor painting • Masked surfaces keep the paint from adhering • Unmasked surfaces hold the paint • Vibrant watercolor inks that mix perfectly and can be overlaid to create beautiful blends and gradients • Detailed color mixing instructions Kit includes: • 4 masked image boards (each 7.1" x 9.8") • 5 watercolor inks • 1 high-quality watercolor paintbrush • 1 palette to mix colors • 1 pipette • Instructions Created by Véronique Debroise in France.