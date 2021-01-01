12ct Allium Miami Bulbs - Van Zyverden

Alliums are in the same family as garlic, onions, chives, and shallots. This makes gardeners wonder if they should include them in their ornamental gardening plans, as it conjures up images of supermarket produce. Alliums rounded blooms make for high drama and interest in the garden because good garden designs are often made up of different shapes, . The Allium group gets more popular annually, from over 300 species to choose. They amaze everyone, and few plants create this kind of wow in the garden. We will be adding many new varieties shortly. Wow, Allium Miami is a summer bloomer bearing large dark purple flower heads on tall stems. Pollinators such as butterflies and bees love them, yet they are deer resistant and naturalize easily once established. They will even tolerate poor soil. Makes for excellent cut flowers