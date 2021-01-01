From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 129502 9" W Stillwater Tall Pine Wall Sconce Beige Craftsman Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconce
Meyda Tiffany 129502 9" W Stillwater Tall Pine Wall Sconce Excellent and refreshing, the 9" Width Stillwater Tall Pine Wall Sconce by Meyda Tiffany is a fantastic selection. Dazzle your friends and guests with this stylish wall sconce featuring 100 watts per bulb and a lantern shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 129502 Indoor Wall SconceCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 10.5"Width: 9"Depth: 7.75"Light Direction: Down Lighting Wall Sconce Beige Craftsman