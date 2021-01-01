129 Keys Yellow Autumn Keycap Set XDA Profile PBT Sublimation Keycaps for Mechanical Keyboards-Yellow

Features:? Cross universal hole, easy to install. The keycap is made of durable PBT material, the thickness is about 1.5mm. Due to the stable molecular structure of the material, the PBT keycap is corrosion-resistant and heat-resistant, and can maintain the initial state of the keycap for a long time. Ladder keys layout. Adopt high and low key layout to adapt to human hand typing movement arc, comfortable hand feeling. Sublimation process, the font is clear and not easy to fade. Opaque fonts. The keycaps an cover the switch light, prevent light escaping from the keycaps, and create a better side light effect. Fine texture and good touch. The surface is dry and not easy to fade, allowing you to enjoy every touch experience. With supplement keycaps, you can match them freely as you like. Ergonomics, XDA profile, smooth lines. Note:1. Only the keycaps are sold, the keyboard is only for display.2.