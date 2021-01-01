Mohawk Home 12784-060096-EC Transparent Rhythm 5' x 8' Modern Abstract Painting Area Rug Medium Blue Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

Mohawk Home 12784-060096-EC Transparent Rhythm 5' x 8' Modern Abstract Painting Area Rug Abstract triangles of blue, white, black, grey and gold appear like artistic paint brush strokes across the contemporary canvas of Mohawk Home's Transparent Rhythm Area Rug in Medium Blue. Fabulously finished with Mohawk Home's advanced print technology, this colorful creation from the Aurora Collection features sumptuous softness, crisp color clarity and defined details. Crafted of premium Wear-Dated nylon yarn, this area rug is designed with dependable durability, superior stain resistance and an unbeatable resiliency against every day wear-and-tear. Even ideal for high traffic areas of the home, simply spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water as needed.Features:Machine-woven synthetic materialVacuum friendlyWear-Dated stain resistantConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 60"Width: 96"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 3/8"Product Weight: 15.53 lbs Area Rugs Medium Blue