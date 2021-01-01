From dolan designs
Dolan Designs 1275 Double Organza 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Fabric Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Advertisement
Dolan Designs 1275 Double Organza 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Fabric Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with (1) fabric drum shadeRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/8"Width: 16"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsWire Length: 9"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Satin Nickel