From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 125517 4.75" Square Cordoba Mini Pendant Gilded Tobacco Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 125517 4.75" Square Cordoba Mini Pendant Create dashing elegance with the 4.75" Square Cordoba Mini Pendant by Meyda Tiffany. Capture a sense of style with this charming pendant featuring 75 watts per bulb and a rectangular shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 125517 Indoor Mini PendantCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Height: 44"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Gilded Tobacco