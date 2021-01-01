Meyda Tiffany 125516 6.25" W Cordoba Fused Glass Wall Sconce Gilded Tobacco Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconce

From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 125516 6.25" W Cordoba Fused Glass Wall Sconce
Meyda Tiffany 125516 6.25" W Cordoba Fused Glass Wall Sconce Capture unique class with the 6.25" Width Cordoba Fused Glass Wall Sconce by Meyda Tiffany. Upgrade your décor with this refined wall sconce featuring 75 watts per bulb and a rectangular shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 125516 Indoor Wall SconceCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Height: 23.5"Width: 6.35"Depth: 8.25"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Wall Sconce Gilded Tobacco