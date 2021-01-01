From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 1254 Pax Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with a Spun Glass Shade Satin Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting 1254 Pax Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with a Spun Glass Shade The Pax lantern features a stunning clear, spun glass cylinder as a dramatic focal point, with its bold linear shape enclosed in a sleek geometric Satin Black frame. Pairing the modern minimalist design with an elongated vintage T-bulb is recommended to fully illuminate the glass and complement the overall aesthetic.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a spun glass shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 9"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 6.75 lbsBackplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWarrantyElectrical wiring and sockets: 12 yearsOutdoor finish: 2 years Satin Black