12513 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case Protective Bag Portable Pouch for 13 MacBook Pro 129 iPad Pro 20162017135 Surface Laptop 3133 Lenovo Yoga S730 730.

Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 12.8' x 9.3' x 0.8' / 32.5 x 23.6 x 2.0 cm, Internal Dimensions: 12.4' x 8.9' x 0.6' / 31.5 x 22.6 x 1.5 cm External material: water resistant exterior material to protect your laptop against accidental spills Internal material: Featuring a polyester foam padding layer and soft fluff interior, protect your device against accidental scratched Compatible Devices: This laptop sleeve is ideal fit for most of 12.5'-13' laptops: New 13' MacBook Pro Touch Bar 13' MacBook Air with Retina display 12.9' iPad Pro 13.3' Lenovo Yoga 720 13' ThinkPad X1 Tablet 13.3' Lenovo Ideapad 720S 13.9' HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 11.6' HP ProBook 11 13.3' Dell New Latitude 7390 13.3' Dell Latitude 7389 2-in-1 13.9' HUAWEI MateBook X Pro External pocket: Providing additional storage space for smaller items such as your iPad, smartphone, or laptop accessories, and t