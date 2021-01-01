From rohl
Rohl 1251 Shower 24" Grab Bar Polished Chrome Accessory Grab Bar 24 Inch
Rohl 1251 Shower 24" Grab Bar Shower and bathing solutions for indoor and outdoor use with a common theme—unparalleled materials and finishes in designs that delight the most discerning homeownerRohl 1251 Features:Covered under Rohl's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassAll hardware required for installation of grab bar is includedCoordinates with products from the Shower line seamlesslyADA compliantRohl 1251 Specifications:Center to Center: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 3-1/4" (wall to edge of product) 24 Inch Polished Chrome