From topical patch supply

125 Inch UV IR Cut Block Filter Infra Red Filter CCD Camera Interference Uv Filter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Unmatched 98% Average Transmission! Freedom from ghost images (very low reflection multi-coating, Striae-free, and plane-parallel substrate). Extremely Sharp Cutoff at 680nm (leaves all the visible red, including the important 656nm H-alpha emission line). Sharp cutoff below 420nm. Eliminates violet halos around bright stars (more effectively than simpler so-called Minus Violet photographic filters). True optical quality glass substrate and coatings. Why spend all your money on quality primary optics - only to place a lower grade filter optic in the path Combine with any of the other Baader filters, to deliver the sharpest images possible.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com