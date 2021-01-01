Command 5 lb. Large White Designer Hooks Value Pack (4 Hooks, 6 Strips)

Command Decorative Hooks come in a variety of styles - from sophisticated to fun and playful - giving you options for every room and every person in your home. Using the revolutionary Command Adhesive, Command Decorative Hooks stick to many surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more. Yet, they also come off leaving no holes, marks, sticky residue or stains - so you can take down and move your Command hooks as often as you like. Reusing them is as easy as applying a Command Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again. Color: white.