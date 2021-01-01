From residential essentials
1-year warranty on defects with material and workmanship. Warranty does not cover scratches, abrasions or deterioration due to paints, solvents or other chemicals. Available in several finishes to match every style of decor and will accent any home with a distinct decorative appeal. Residential Essentials extensive line of cabinet hardware. Residential Essentials 1.125-in Aged Pewter Mushroom Traditional Cabinet Knob | 10245AP