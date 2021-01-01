125 4Elements 5X Barlow Lens Fully MultiCoated Optics

Best Quality Guranteed. The High-Power 5x 4-Element Barlow Lens quintuples the power of any 1.25' telescope eyepiece. Featuring a high-quality 4-element lens design, the High-Power 5x Barlow will render exquisite images without introducing additional chromatic abberation while providing a monstrous 5x power boost. The Barlow lens elements are fully multi-coated with anti-reflection coatings to ensure maximum light throughput for bright, crisp views. The lenses are also edge-blackened to further maximize contrast and sharpness. The 1.25 barrel is internally threaded for use with 1.25' eyepiece and imaging filters. The inside of the 5x High-Power Barlow's barrel is also glare threaded to help prevent internal reflections.