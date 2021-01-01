From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 124432 3" W Coastal Collection Ships Wheel Wine Bottle Mini Pendant Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 124432 3" W Coastal Collection Ships Wheel Wine Bottle Mini Pendant Add flawless class to your home with the 3" Width Coastal Collection Ships Wheel Wine Bottle Mini Pendant by Meyda Tiffany. The craftsmen at Meyda Tiffany worked hard to come up with this lovely pendant utilizing 40 watts per bulb. Features:Meyda Tiffany 124432 Indoor Mini PendantCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 50 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 40Width: 5"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Clear