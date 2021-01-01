From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 122539 8 Light 43.5" Flushmount Ceiling Fixture Fleur-De-Lis Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 122539 8 Light 43.5" Flushmount Ceiling Fixture Features: An intricate design featuring Purple stylized tri-petaled irises and Azure colored jewels against bands of Green and Umber surrounding a mottled Blue, Mauve, and Peridot fieldIntricately detailed hardware, hand finished in Mahogany Bronze with Antique Gold accents, cradles a stained glass shade and lighted hub which are hand crafted utilizing the copperfoil construction process that was invented by famed artist Louis Comfort TiffanyReminiscent of castle and cathedral glassEvocative of French HeraldryEnergy efficient GU24Specifications:Height: 18"Diameter: 43.5"UL Rating: Damp LocationBulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 8Watts per Bulb: 32Wattage: 256Glass Features: Tiffany Glass Flush Mount Fleur-De-Lis