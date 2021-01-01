From elk home
Elk Home 1223-026 Centurion Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Home 1223-026 Centurion Single Light 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required36" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 17"Maximum Hanging Height: 54"Width: 16"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 9.2 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 17"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Nickel