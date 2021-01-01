From maxim
Maxim 12219/SHD123 Manor 45" Wide 15 Light Chandelier with Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 12219/SHD123 Manor 45" Wide 15 Light Chandelier with Shades This decorative classic in Oil Rubbed Bronze finish is both dramatic and subtle, with or without shades. Product Features: Dimmable Fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switches Requires (15) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs Rated for use in dry locationsConstructed of steel and glass Product Specifications: Height: 47.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture) Width: 45" Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Number of Bulbs: 15 Watts Per Bulb: 40 Wattage: 600 Voltage: 120v Oil Rubbed Bronze