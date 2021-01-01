From maxim
Maxim 12211 Manor 14" Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Frosted Ivory Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 12211 Manor 14" Wall Sconce Features: Fully covered under Maxim's 1 year warrantyRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Frosted Ivory glass shadeRated for Damp locationsDimensions: Height: 13.5"Backplate Height: 5.35"Backplate Width: 5.35"Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vProduct Variations: 12212: 2 Light 13.5" Tall Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Frosted Ivory