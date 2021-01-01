From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1220 Roundout 8 Light 23" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 1220 Roundout 8 Light 23" Wide Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionInstallable on sloped ceilings(8) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/2"Minimum Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 81-1/2"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 27 lbsChain Length: 54"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 320 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel