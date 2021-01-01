122 Dash Cam 2 HD Wireless Compact Car Dashboard Camera Intellegent Parking Mode Loop Recording Black

Best Quality Guranteed. THE ULTIMATE IN CAR SAFETY: Record your journey on the road with a 720p/30fps HD dash cam with the highest quality images of everything that happens to you on the road. View and share footage using the free MyNextbase cloud storage. All Nextbase cameras are equipped with night vision to record the road at anytime of day. COMPACT DESIGN: 35% smaller design is sleeker, smaller and more discreet than other dash cams HIGH PRECISION G SENSOR: Nextbase cameras automatically detects a collision and records everything that happens. Intelligent Parking Mode will automatically start recording when motion is detected to keep your vehicle safe when parked. EASY TO USE: The exclusive Click & Go PRO mount with neodymium magnets allow your dash cam to be easily removed with just one hand while functioning wirelessly. View and share footage using the free MyNextbase cloud storage. View and share footage u