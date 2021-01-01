From dainolite
Dainolite 12153R 3 Light 5" Wide Multi Light Pendant Oil Brushed Bronze / Clear / Frost Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite 12153R 3 Light 5" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes clear outer and frosted glass inner shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 46" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 19 lbsCord Length: 46"Shade Height: 15"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 5"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 12"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Oil Brushed Bronze / Clear / Frost