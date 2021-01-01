From maxim
Maxim 12151 Refine Single Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 12151 Refine Single Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a black metal shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for Damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 4.62966 lbsWire Length: 6"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black / Polished Nickel