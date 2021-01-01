From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 1214 Palmer Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with a Seedy Glass Shade Museum Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 1214 Palmer Single Light 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with a Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a seedy glass shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 8"Extension: 9-1/2"Depth: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsBackplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Museum Black