12129 Inch Sleeve Case Bag Compatible for MacBook 12 Surface Pro 76 54 3 2017 Surface Book 3 135 iPad Pro 129 Portable Carrying Protective Cover.

Best Quality Guranteed. Internal dimensions: 12.9' x 9'. Compatible with 11 - 12.9 Inch tablet/chromebook/laptop, Surface Pro 7 6 5 4 3, Surface Pro 2017, Surface Book 3 13.5, Surface Pro LTE, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet (also fit with Smart Keyboard) and 11 inch MacBook Air and 12 inch MacBook Premium quality felt exterior and flannel interior provide great protection against dust, scratches and bumps Slim fit, lightweight and portable, easily slide into your briefcase and backpack One large front pocket and two back pockets for documents, cellphone, keys and small devices Hook & loop secures the closure, keeps tablet tightly in place; an elastic pen holder inside the main compartment for stylus or pen