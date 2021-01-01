From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1212 Chandler 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Hudson Valley Lighting 1212 Chandler 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass specialty shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 11 lbsShade Width: 12-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Aged Brass