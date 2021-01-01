121 Inch 1080P Video Car Overhead Player Roof Mounted Monitor HDMI Port White New Version IR Headphones

Best Quality Guranteed. SUPERIOR VISUAL ENHANCEMENT - Equipped with a 12.1' HD TFT digital wide screen and 1280*800 HD resolution, the CM121HD will give you more pixels and a sharper image. TRUE 1080P VIDEO - Gone are the days of lagging or choppy video playback. The CM121HD always plays full 1080p HD videos smoothly, with vibrant colors and sharper images. 120 MAX OPEN ANGLE - The monitor can be opened up to an angle of 120, ensuring maximum viewing position for passengers and usability in the vehicle. EXPAND YOUR MEDIA CHOICES - With USB, SD card and Aux input featured on this monitor, you can enjoy multiple endless entertainment even on the road. ULTRA-THIN DESIGN - Fully folded, the unit is only 27mm thick and is crafted using high quality materials. 2PCS New Version White IR headphones Included.