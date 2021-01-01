Cree 120W Equivalent Cool White (4000K) PAR38 Dimmable Exceptional Light Quality LED 40-Degree Flood Light Bulb

We believe you deserve to experience exceptional lighting in your home. That's why Cree LED bulbs are engineered to work better and last longer. The Cree PAR38 LED bulb delivers a bright white (3000K) light with a focused beam that creates wide pools of light. Rated for wet locations, the Cree PAR38 LED flood light is an ideal choice for use in outdoor security and landscape lighting. This LED flood light also has high color rendering and is designed to enhance your home and make the colors around your home appear vibrant, richer and more natural. Designed to last more than 22-year (25,000-hour), the Cree PAR38 LED flood light is dimmable and backed by a worry-free 100% performance satisfaction guarantee. Because when a light bulb is designed to be in your home for decades, an exceptional experience is worth it.