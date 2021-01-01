This Intex Air Pump is a great tool to have around any home. This Intex Air Pump includes nozzles for 3 common sizes providing maximum function. It's great for inflating airbeds and pool toys in no time, and it plugs into standard household electrical outlet, so it's convenient to use. Kick back, relax, and grab a beverage on the cozy Intex Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair And Ottoman Set. This set inflates and deflates quickly and features a comfortable flocked surface material, leisurely backrest, and an ottoman. Don't worry, a built in cup holder is there for you when you need an ice cold beverage after a long day. It is waterproof and comprised of sturdy PVC vinyl for a long life of peaceful relaxation. It can hold up to 220 pounds. Take it camping, tailgating, or just to relax on your deck, the Intex Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair And Ottoman Set is a great set for any room and can travel with you anywhere you decide to lounge around. Intex 120V AC Electric Air Pump and Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair and Ottoman Set | 129315